Iconic Bodybuilding Star Dies At Age 30

A YouTube bodybuilding star, Joesthetics, died Saturday at age 30, reportedly from an aneurism, after expressing fears of having a heart attack just weeks earlier, according to the Daily Mail.

Jo Lindner was famous for his fitness videos on social media, training excessively to maintain his strong physique for his 943,000 YouTube subscribers and 8 million Instagram followers.

The German influencer claimed to have a rare muscular condition, resulting in his concern of suffering cardiovascular problems from over-training. He said he had rippling muscle disease in an interview on Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk,” explaining the disease makes his muscles excessively sensitive to movement or pressure.

Lindner reportedly felt pain in his neck three days before dying while cuddling his girlfriend, Nicha (RELATED: Andreas Frey Dies Suddenly At Age 43).

“He was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept saying that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late [sic],” Nicha wrote in a tribute to Lindner on her Instagram account.

Lindner planned to go to the gym with Noel Deyzel, his fellow bodybuilding friend, before he died unexpectedly.

“I’m broken bro, you opened your arms up to us, you showed us so much about life and social media. Your generosity toward myself and others will forever stay with me,” Deyzel wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to Lindner. “You made one huge impact on the world bro and you will never be forgotten.”