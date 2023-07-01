Lindsey Graham Mercilessly Heckled During Home-State Trump Rally

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was received with boos from the crowd at a Trump rally in his home state on Saturday when he went up to the podium to speak.

Graham was heckled on Saturday for nearly six minutes as he gave a speech at a Trump rally in the middle of appearances from other Trump allies local to the region, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, South Carolina Rep. Russell Fry and former Lieutenant Governor Andre Bauer. The crowd appeared to be hostile to the senator, calling him a “traitor” after his off-and-on support for the former president. (RELATED: ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Trump Jabs Biden For Calling Ukraine ‘Iraq’ — Twice)

“I found common ground with President Trump,” Graham said during the campaign event. “It took a while to get there, folks, but let me tell you what happened. I’ve come to like President Trump and he likes himself, and we got that in common. I’m going to help him become president of the United States.”

Lindsey Graham was introduced at Trump’s rally in his home state of South Carolina & the crowd viciously booed him Humiliating There are many reasons why they did, but #1 is due to his support of the War in Ukraine We’re done with NeoCon Warmongerspic.twitter.com/kAskD5flTR — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 1, 2023

During Trump’s remarks at the rally, the mention of Graham was met with similar negative sentiments by the crowd. “You can make mistakes on occasion. Even Lindsey down here, we love Sen. Lindsey Graham. We’re going to love him,” the former president said. Trump commented on Graham’s level of support from the loudly booing crowd, saying, “It’s half and half.”

“When I need some of those liberal votes, he is always there to get them,” Trump said.

The senator has endorsed Trump’s 2024 campaign but was a vocal opponent during the 2016 election, where he said, “If the Republican Party nominates Donald Trump, they will destroy themselves and they will deserve it.”

Graham has been a vocal ally of the former president in his 2024 White House bid. In April, he said in a CNN interview that “The reason I’m with President Trump is I thought he was a good president on the things that mattered the most. We had a secure border, we destroyed the caliphate, we had energy independence. I think he’s the right person to fix the problems that we face to undo all the damage by Biden.”

