Joy Reid: ‘I Got Into Harvard Because Of Affirmative Action,’ Surprising No One

Left-wing MSNBC anchor Joy Reid admitted Sunday she only got accepted into Harvard University because of race-based affirmative action.

“I got into Harvard only because of affirmative action,” Reid’s personal “ReidOut Blog” began.

A Harvard recruiter traveled to Denver and promised to accept Reid to the university, her blog read. Reid went on to celebrate how affirmative action was the reason herself and Supreme Court justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Clarence Thomas were able to be admitted to Ivy League schools.

“That’s how I got there,” Reid wrote. “That’s how Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson got there. It’s how Justice Clarence Thomas got into Yale Law School. But the minute I arrived at Harvard from my majority-Black little town of Montbello in Denver — the first week or two that I was in class — my presence was questioned by white people.”

“I was in a big conference class where some white students stood up and said, ‘Those students, the Black students, they’re only here because of affirmative action.’ It became a huge argument that we all ended up having,” she added.

Joy Reid admits she only got into Harvard because of affirmative action, just for anyone who didn’t already know pic.twitter.com/9EzlwJChS7 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 2, 2023

The MSNBC host then lamented how “miserable” she was at Harvard during her freshman year because people allegedly questioned how she got accepted. She went on, claiming many students were less smart than her and other black students on campus and that they only got in because of generation legacies. (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst Says Clarence Thomas Got On The Bench Because Of Race-Based Admissions Policies)

“And yet, some of the people I went to school with were far less smart than me or the other Black folks there. They got in because their daddy and their grandaddy went there. I went to school with someone whose name was on one of the buildings, people who are third- and fourth-generation legacies, whose parents pumped money into Harvard to get them in,” she said.

She then accused the conservative majority in the Supreme Court of being “okay” with affirmative action for white people, who she labeled the “people who benefited from slavery.”

“But that affirmative action is OK with this Supreme Court majority,” she added. “They said that the people who benefited from slavery — their descendants who are so far ahead of Black folk in terms of opportunity that we’ll never catch up to them (I don’t care how many Oprahs we get) — those people’s affirmative action is A-OK. That’s because those people can pay for fancy trips for them. But you people who want to get in just because of your brains but you’re not from a legacy — too bad, you can’t come in.”

The Supreme Court ruled affirmative action to be a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment in a decision released Thursday. The liberal media has sounded the alarm in panic over the decision by falsely suggesting a return to segregated schools.