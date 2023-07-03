Americans Unleash Financial Devastation On Feminized ‘Indiana Jones’

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” has absolutely tanked with seemingly no means of return, Deadline reported Sunday.

The latest “Indiana Jones” flick has apparently bombed harder than the “Star Wars” spin-off “Solo” (never heard of it), and the latest “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” according to statistics reported by Deadline. But there is one big reason why no one wants to see the final installment of the once-adored Harrison Ford-led franchise: it is super woke and feminized, and literally everyone in modern America hates those two things.

Disney and Lucasfilm, who produced the film, managed to actually do worse than their last attempt to revive Jones. “Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” raked in some horrendously low ratings, but still managed to do better financially than what we’ve seen thus far from the “Dial of Destiny.” How embarrassing is that?

Sure, we could blame the fact that only gross people who like sticky seats, cold rooms, and strangers go to the movies anymore, but it feels like this failure is far more biggest sociologically and psychologically than that.

Deadline argued that much of the failure had to do with the casting. Disney and Lucasfilm forked out huge amounts for advertising, but no one wants to go and see a movie with a woke Ford and a bunch of other folks we barely know or recognize.

Also, the fact that Ford just spent the start of the year starring in “1923” should have told Disney et al., everything they needed to know about the modern audience: we like well-written entertainment that doesn’t preach stupid values at us. We like our men to act like men, and we like our women to be likable and not naggy (seriously, have you seen the trailer? The women were horrific).

Thank goodness for “1923” creator Taylor Sheridan. Without him, Disney and Lucasfilm may have destroyed what was left of Ford’s career. (RELATED: ‘1923’ Forecasts The End Of Freedom In Chilling Latest Episode)

Thankfully, we should have another season of “1923” next year, and we can forget all about this awkward chapter that almost destroyed one of the most beloved film characters in modern history.

You can watch the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” trailer below, or you can literally do anything else you want with your time: