ESPN Laid Off Sportscenter Host Ashley Brewer Days Before Her Wedding To NBA Player

Ashley Brewer, a prominent female host at ESPN, received news Friday that she had been laid off by the network, just days before her wedding to NBA player Frank Kaminsky.

“I am so grateful for my time at ESPN and the opportunity to host Sportscenter. I learned and grew so much as a broadcaster and person,” Brewer wrote in a tweet. “I will really miss all of the wonderful friends I made along the way.”

What’s next: my wedding is in one week! 😅 — Ashley Brewer (@ashbrewkaminsky) June 30, 2023

Brewer’s career took off as a college football sideline reporter for Cox 7 in Arizona before becoming a weekend sports anchor at KGUN-TV in Tucson. Her career led her to Los Angeles where she worked at KABC-TV before joining the ESPN team in 2020.

During her time at ESPN, Brewer hosted the late edition of “Sportscenter” in Los Angeles and briefly took on the hosting duties for “SportsNation.” (RELATED: You’re Kidding Me! NBA Star Gets So Ridiculously Overpaid It’s Not Funny)

Kaminsky is a former Wisconsin center and the ninth overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets. Last season, he split time between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets. The couple got engaged in September 2022.

ESPN laid off multiple individuals last week in an effort to save costs, reported Fox.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead,” ESPN told Fox.

“This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company,” ESPN continued. “These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

“I know God has a plan for my life and I look forward to what’s next,” Brewer wrote.