Five Killed In North Myrtle Beach Plane Crash

Five people are confirmed to be killed following a small plane crash on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-32, crashed northwest of Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around 11 a.m. local time, according to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released Sunday.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said four people died at the scene while a fifth person died at a hospital shortly after being pulled from the wreckage, according to WMBF News. Previous official information showed four fatalities, all passengers, and the one-person in the flight crew seriously injured, according to the FAA. (RELATED: Famous Bush Pilot Jim Tweto And Hunting Guide Killed In Plane Crash)

LOOK: This was the view of today’s deadly plane crash in North Myrtle Beach from the Intracoastal Waterway. >> https://t.co/oVTn5YqLKe

📸 Beth Goff pic.twitter.com/Ag5Gz6NFSN — WMBF News (@wmbfnews) July 2, 2023

The plane was in its initial climb having just departed the runway when it crashed “in unknown circumstances,” the FAA revealed. The FAA said it would work with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to investigate the crash.

“It is important to note that NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process,” an NTSB spokesperson told WMBF news. “This is considered the fact-gathering phase of the investigation.”

A preliminary report on the crash is expected in the next 10-12 business days, according to WMPF news. The crash is the fourth deadly crash involving the Grand Strand Airport since May 2021.