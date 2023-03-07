Norfolk Southern Train Conductor Killed After Collision In Ohio

A Norfolk Southern conductor was killed Tuesday morning in Cleveland, Ohio, after a train was struck by a dump truck.

The conductor was positioned outside the train car when a dump truck pulled in front of the train’s path and was struck by the train’s front car, according to Cleveland Police.

“Norfolk Southern has been in touch with the conductor’s family and will do all it can to support them and his colleagues. We are grieving the loss of a colleague today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” the railroad said in their statement.

Norfolk Southern is working with Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Cleveland-Cliffs representatives and the Cleveland Police Department to investigate the cause of the crash.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted Tuesday that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the the collision.

FRA, NTSB, and OSHA are investigating after a collision this morning killed a Norfolk Southern conductor in Cleveland. Our thoughts are with the family facing this preventable tragedy. Now more than ever, it is time for stronger freight railroad accountability and safety. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 7, 2023

Norfolk Southern is facing criticism from two other train accidents in East Palestine and Springfield, Ohio. Norfolk Southern’s railway accidents have increased in the past four years, according to a company presentation.

Train incidents are not uncommon, according to the FRA. In 2022, Norfolk Southern had 1,060 incidents of deaths and casualties to employees on duty, while all railroads have over 13,500 incidents.

“In 2022, Norfolk Southern had fewer derailments than in any other year in the last decade. Since 2019, our total number of accidents has dropped by 21%. Since 2019, the number of mainline accidents has dropped by 32%. Last year Norfolk Southern’s employee injury rate was among the lowest in the industry. Our employee injury rate has improved 35% since 2020,” Norfolk Southern told the Daily Caller.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is testifying Thursday before the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee. Norfolk Southern, NTSB, and Buttigieg are facing congressional scrutiny from both political parties. Norfolk Southern also announced a six-point safety plan to enhance the safety of its operations.

Cleveland Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s requests for comment.