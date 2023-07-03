Former Member Of Popular Band Says He Wasn’t Credited For His Contributions

Doug Richards, former member of the band “My Wet Leg,” says his ex-partner Rhian Teasdale failed to properly credit him for his contributions.

Richards claims that after he broke up with Teasdale and left the band, he expected to receive songwriting credit on several of the songs he wrote and contributed to. He also claims she slandered him and his family in her songs, according to The Times.

Richards said he and his brother came up with the name of the band, contrary to Teasedale’s story that she created the name by randomly combining emojis on a keyboard.

The singer-songwriter said he co-wrote the songs “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” and is determined to receive credit for both, according to The Times.

“I feel frightened to try and approach the subject. But I did write [on those songs] and they are on the record. So I probably should get recognized,” he said.

He also made it known that dissolving the band wasn’t his choice.

“I was really upset by it actually,” he said to The Times.

“I had the sense of it maybe being quite successful. I also felt like I helped to create it,” Richards said. (RELATED: Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Infringement Case)

Current band members include Hester Chambers as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist, and Teasdale on the lead vocals, and rhythm guitar, along with Ellis Durand on bass and backup vocals and and Henry Holmes on drums and percussion, according to The Times.