REPORT: Adult Allegedly Masquerading As 6-Year-Old Adoptee Seen Selling Fireworks With New Dad

An alleged 20-year-old woman masquerading as a 6-year-old girl was spotted selling fireworks with her newly adoptive father in Indiana, according to a report.

Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born American woman with dwarfism featured in a recent Investigation Discovery documentary entitled “The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace,” was seen out and about with her new family after being accused by her former adoptive family as masquerading as a 6-year-old girl, The U.S. Sun reported.

Adopting Grace in 2010, Michael and Kristine Barnett alleged the 6-year-old orphan was in fact closer to her 20s and accused the girl of threatening their family with knives and poisons, the outlet stated.

Natalia Grace seen selling fireworks with her new family after being accused of lying about her age https://t.co/6ps3SN83P7 — HELLO! (@hellomag) July 3, 2023



In 2011, the Barnett’s put Grace into an apartment and moved to Canada, where they were later arrested on charges of child neglect. Those charges were later dropped after forensic evidence was supplied to the Marion County Superior Court showing that Natalia was not a child when the Barnetts left her alone to live in an apartment, the U.S. Sun reported. (RELATED: Family Charged For Abandoning Adopted Ukrainian Child Who Turned Out To Be Crazed Adult Dwarf)

“Natalia was a woman. She had periods. She had adult teeth. She never grew a single inch, which would happen even with a child with dwarfism,” Kristine alleged, according to The Sun.

The evidence supplied to the courts allowed the Barnett’s to legally change Grace’s birth year from 2003 to 1989.

Grace has since found a new home with Antwon and Cynthia Mans, her new adoptive parents. Calling the Barnett’s allegations “shocking” and “untrue”, Grace is slated to tell her side of the story in an upcoming series entitled, “Natalia Speaks.”