Texas Teen Who Went Missing In 2015 Found Alive 8 Years Later, Parents Feared Human Trafficking

A young Texas man who disappeared while walking his dogs in March 2015, has been found alive eight years after going missing, according to family members.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV was just 17 years old when he disappeared from his north Houston neighborhood in 2015 while walking his two dogs. Although the dogs were later found, Farias never was, prompting the family to contact authorities, KHOU News reported.

Family members immediately suspected Farias had been the victim of an abduction or human trafficking operation, telling the outlet at the time that it wasn’t like the teen to just disappear. “He has such a huge heart. He loves with all his heart. That’s why we know he wouldn’t just get up and go on his own,” his mother stated in 2016.

Family members also revealed that Farias suffered from anxiety and depression as well as asthma, but hadn’t taken along his inhaler.

Update: 7/1/23– After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital. https://t.co/AFqj9qvm9G — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) July 2, 2023

Farias’ mother revealed that after eight years of searching, her now-25-year-old son was found unresponsive outside of a church in southeast Houston, according to ABC 13 News. His mother further added that her son was found covered in cuts and bruises, leading her to believe that wherever he had been for the past eight years, he was abused, she told the outlet. (RELATED: Woman Missing For 30 Years Found Alive In Puerto Rico)

Farias, who is recovering at a local hospital, has reportedly not responded to inquiries over his mysterious disappearance. HIs mother told the outlet her son will only say a few words and assume the fetal position.