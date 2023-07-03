Titanic Submersible CEO Allegedly Used Interns To Design Sub’s Electrical Systems

The Titan submersible’s electrical system was allegedly designed by interns, according to old testimony from the students.

The submersible departed off the coast of St. John’s, Newfoundland last Sunday but lost contact with the mother ship less than two hours after it began its descent in search of the Titanic wreckage. The Titan wreckage was found days later near the infamous shipwreck.

Questions about the safety of the submersible were raised not only in the immediate aftermath but for years –and the system was allegedly designed, at least in part, by interns.

“The whole electrical system – that was our design, we implemented it and it works,” 2017 graduate of WSU Everett Mark Walsh said. “We are on the precipice of making history and all of our systems are going down to the Titanic. It is an awesome feeling!”

OceanGate’s then director of engineering, Tony Nissen, described some of the issues the company was facing with the Titan when Walsh and fellow student Nick Nelson offered up solutions. (RELATED: Woman Whose Son, Husband Died On Submersible Said She Made Last-Minute Decision To Give Up Her Seat To Son)

“Tony said, ‘OK, you’re hired,'” Walsh recounted.

Both Walsh and Nelson were eventually offered full-time jobs.

Oceangate’s CEO Stockton Rush made comments in 2019 about “obscenely safe” regulations. Rush argued the allegedly strict rules prevented innovation within the commercial sub industry. Marine Technology Society member Bart Kemper said Rush was likely able to dodge some regulations by deploying the sub in international waters where U.S. laws aren’t applicable, according to Insider.

Meanwhile, David Lochridge, OceanGate’s former director of marine operations, warned the company in 2018 that there was a “lack of non-destructive testing performed on the hull of the Titan.” Lochridge later sued the company after alleging he was wrongly terminated for raising the concerns.