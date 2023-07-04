Russia Planning Attack On Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, Zelensky Claims

Russia has allegedly planted explosive-like objects on the roofs of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged Tuesday.

It was not clear what the intentions of the occupying Russians were — “Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

Nevertheless, he warned “the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else.”

He further warned Russia might be incited “to commit new evil” and the world had to forestall such a situation “as radiation affects everyone.”

The Ukrainian military made the same allegation in a Facebook post Tuesday. (RELATED: Graphic Drone Footage Shows Ukrainian Soldier Trying To Save Wounded Jump Directly On Landmine)

Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario. But in… pic.twitter.com/RWbykc72cL — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 4, 2023

In a video message accompanying the tweet, Zelensky acknowledged negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. He thanked President Macron in particular for sending “missiles and tanks” and spoke of further discussions concerning “what will be the strategic foundation of Europe after this war.”

He revealed his anticipation of the NATO summit to hold in Vilnius, Lithuania, from July 11 to July 12.

Zelensky reminded viewers Tuesday marked 16 months since Russia occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. ”

“The nuclear power plant must be fully protected from any radiation incidents,” he added.

He also announced the news of a fresh Russian attack on Kharkiv in which more than 40 people, including 12 children, two of them infants, were injured. He promised necessary assistance to the wounded.