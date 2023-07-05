‘Stolen And Indigenous Land’: Ben & Jerry’s Faces Backlash Over 4th of July Tweet

Popular ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s is facing backlash after a 4th of July tweet suggesting the United States commit to returning “stolen indigenous land.”

“This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it,” the brand tweeted.

The company also attached a link to a page on their website, doubling-down on the notion stealing Native American land is an “essential truth” about America. The company asserted Americans should start by giving Mount Rushmore to the Lakota Sioux. (RELATED TO: Ben & Jerry’s Stands By The Women’s March Amid Report Of Anti-Semitism In Leadership)

This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now: https://t.co/45smaBmORH pic.twitter.com/a6qp7LXUAE — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) July 4, 2023

The tweet sparked immediate fury and calls for boycotts online.

“Make @benndjerrys Bud Light again,” musician John Rich wrote.

“You’ve made money off the American citizen..reaped the benefits from capitalism..you really need to sit this one out. I have a feeling you are about to get the Bud Light treatment,” another commentator tweeted.

“Time to ‘Bud Light’ Ben and Jerry’s? Stop supporting companies that hate you and America,” political commentator Alex Bruesewitz tweeted.

“It is time to Bud Light another brand. Bye Ben and Jerry’s. You want to disparage the US that made you hippy freaks millionaires on July 4? Then find out that we have many other ice cream choices that are good and/or better than anything you vend. Buhbye,” another commentator tweeted.

“Time to Bud Light these fools,” Ann Coulter chimed in.

Ben & Jerry’s claims to support various issues like criminal justice reform, LGBT rights and Black Lives Matter.