Criminal Thug Attempts To Carjack Undercover Cops, Gets Instant Justice

A 14-second clip went viral on July 1 of an idiot criminal attempting to carjack plainclothes cops, at least one of whom dealt him the most incredible justice you’ll see on camera.

Bodycam footage published on Twitter shows the moment the 21-year-old criminal approached the cop(s) in their shop (car) on June 19th, 2023, according to the Courier-Journal. The criminal, wearing a black balaclava, holds up what appears to be a handgun at the officer through the car window and then opens the officer’s door and continues holding out the weapon, but clearly the cop, later identified as Louisville Metro Police Department veteran cop Matt Hayden, was having none of it.

Dumb ways to die.

Plainclothes cops were staking out to arrest someone when a rando dumbass tries to carjack them.

Dude didn’t make it.

“Police!” the cop screams before firing off a hail of bullets at the idiot, who hits the ground harder than a freaking asteroid impact. Seriously, at least one of the dude’s shoes was blown off in the less than 15-second ordeal.

“Shots fired. Shots fired,” the cop calls into his walkie. “F*ck, what is your deal, bro?” he then screams. (RELATED: If You Live In Santa Monica, Your First Responder May No Longer Be Human)

In the comotion, it’s pretty hard to tell whether the guy was actually hit by the bullets or not, but given the position he’s in, I’d guess so. He ends up lying on his back, hands up, like the loser he is, and immediately surrenders to the officer. Apparently he later died from the wounds, the Courier-Journal reported. I guess that’s what happens when you decide to try and ruin other people’s lives instead of being a good person.