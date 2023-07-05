If You Live In Santa Monica, Your First Responder May No Longer Be A Human

Drones are likely to be dispatched to the scene of a crime in Santa Monica, California, before an actual cop, according to a report published Wednesday.

The NBC News article details how drones are more likely to reach the scene of a crime in the small Californian enclave than a cop. Cops will definitely show up eventually, but imagine being attacked, calling 9-1-1, and having a flying robot show up instead of a human who can actually help?

If you’re not violently throwing up in your mouth about just how freakishly terrifying and dystopian this thought is, you might have a mental problem.

As a former resident of Santa Monica (and the victim of multiple crimes in Santa Monica), I can’t say this news surprises me. While many of my neighbors were good, honest, hard-working people, a lot of them were also far-lefty libs who thought it was so sad that drugged-out, mentally ill people were stabbing tourists and overdosing in broad daylight, but not sad enough to do anything to solve the problem. (RELATED: Santa Monica Now One Of The ‘Least Safe’ Cities In California, Survey Says)

Instead, they rioted, hated on the cops, and now have no one to blame but themselves and their elected officials for what is officially another chapter in California’s rapid descent from paradise to open-air prison camp.

So, along with murder, pissy streets and the collapse of the local economy, Santa Monicans can now enjoy being swarmed by drones holding powerful cameras that can literally invade the most private of spaces. (RELATED: ‘Theres A Lot Of Mentally Ill People On These Streets’: Olympian Kim Glass Says She Was Brutally Attacked With Pipe By Homeless Man)

In one example of their use, these drones were the only witness to an alleged violent robbery. Images captured by the device were reportedly the only reason one of the suspects was convicted of a crime (though they’re probably already out of jail given how pathetic California’s criminal justice system is). This might sound like a good thing, but all I see is the replacement of people with robots, and that is another slippery slope we really need to get off … before it’s too late.