Ex-GOP Congressman Working With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team

Former Republican Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman is working with Hunter Biden’s legal team as the president’s son faces increasing scrutiny over his finances and the data found on his laptop.

Riggleman, who also served as a technical adviser to the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, is assisting Biden’s lawyers by analyzing the data found in Biden’s laptop as they face Congressional inquiries into Biden’s conduct, CBS News reported Tuesday.

“I and my forensics, data, and telephony team are conducting data investigations and analysis for Hunter Biden’s legal team,” Riggleman said in a statement cited by the outlet, adding that his team is concentrating on “data across the spectrum.”

Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia is working with the legal team advising President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who is facing increasing scrutiny from House Republicans over his business dealings. https://t.co/ZO59MA7zDE — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2023



Riggleman, a 53-year-old former Air Force intelligence officer and vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, authored a book entitled “The Breach,” in which he argued that far-right extremism and conspiracy theories present a threat to American democracy.

Calling Riggleman an “invaluable resource,” Biden’s lawyer and confidant Kevin Morris also confirmed that Riggleman has been assisting their legal team since late 2022. “We have made tremendous strides in untangling the massive amount of corruption and disinformation involved in this story. There will be much more coming to the public,” Morris told the outlet in a statement. (RELATED: Former CIA Official Admits He Signed Onto Letter Dismissing Hunter Biden Laptop Because He Wanted Biden To Beat Trump)