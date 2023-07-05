DeSantis Outlaws Out-Of-State Driver’s Licenses Issued To Illegal Immigrants

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that certain driver’s licenses from five states would not be recognized in Florida because they were issued to illegal immigrants.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) published the list Wednesday, which notes that licenses issued to illegal immigrants from Delaware, Connecticut, Vermont, Hawaii and Rhode Island, which are not considered valid for federal identification purposes, are not valid in Florida. DeSantis signed SB 1718, which prohibited the recognition of those licenses, on May 10. (RELATED: CNN Analyst Claims Massive Surge Of Illegal Immigration Under Biden Has Nothing To Do With Him)

“ID cards issued for illegal aliens will not be valid in Florida,” DeSantis tweeted. “We will continue to lead the fight against Biden’s Border Crisis.”

ID cards issued for illegal aliens will not be valid in Florida. We will continue to lead the fight against Biden’s Border Crisis.https://t.co/jH8Cr4YUv1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 5, 2023

“Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,” DeSantis said in a statement released Wednesday.

DeSantis released a plan to secure the U.S.-Mexico border June 26. The plan includes targeting Mexican drug cartels, reinstating the Trump Administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy, detaining illegal immigrants until their court dates and re-starting construction of a border wall.

“The Biden administration may continue to abdicate its responsibilities to secure our border, but Florida will stand for the rule of law,” DeSantis said in Wednesday’s statement. “Even if the federal government refuses, Florida will act decisively to protect our citizens, our state, and our country.”

