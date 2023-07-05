Suspended Florida Lawyer Charged With Murder After Allegedly Stealing $450,000 From Trust Fund

A suspended Florida lawyer is facing a first-degree murder charge after a body was discovered outside a Boca Raton law office Saturday.

Brandon Labiner was charged after a body with bullet holes was discovered outside his father Paul Labiner’s law office, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself in his own nearby office before surrendering to police with his lawyer’s assistance, the outlet reported.

The suspect’s father, attorney Paul Labiner, was found dead Saturday, according to a highly redacted probable cause statement sourced by the Huffington Post.

The @BocaPolice dive team has left Brandon Labiner’s neighborhood. Labiner is accused of killing his father, Paul Labiner, over the weekend outside the victim’s law office. @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/rgOtoL2KWp — Steve King WPBF (@WPBF_Steve) July 5, 2023

Paul Labiner sued Brandon Labiner in Sept. 2022 for allegedly working with his spouse “to steal and divert funds from the Trust for her own benefit and the benefit of Brandon,” according to a lawsuit obtained by WPTV.

The suit further alleged Brandon Labiner’s “poor work ethic and subpar performance as a plaintiff’s attorney caused the volume of cases to drastically dwindle to what Plaintiff believes is not more than a handful of viable cases.”

The younger Labiner used to work with his father prior to his forced resignation in Sept. 2022, the outlet reported

Brandon Labiner is alleged to have additionally “engaged in a physical altercation” with his father, according to the lawsuit obtained by WPTV.

The younger Labiner’s law license was suspended in April amid allegations he stole $450,000 from a trust fund belonging to his mother, the outlet reported. (RELATED: In The Middle Of Dramatic Testimony, Giant Booger Drops Out Of Disgraced Lawyer’s Nose, Lands On His Chin)

Brandon Labiner currently remains incarcerated without bail in the Palm Beach County Jail, The Palm Beach Post reported.