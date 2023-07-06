For many, the spectacle of a topless man with silicone breasts dancing in front of the White House in Washington DC as the President’s invited and honored guest was a turning point. While this individual was disinvited from future White House events for his behavior, the incident demonstrated that on “LGBTQ issues” the president was willing to jeopardize our reputation on the world stage.
In The Battle For Our Kids, Biden Embarrasses Us On The World Stage
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Sarah Weaver Social Issues Reporter
