‘Inappropriate And Disrespectful’: White House Responds To Topless Trans Influencer Biden Took A Selfie With

The White House issued a statement Tuesday on the transgender TikTok influencer who danced topless at a Pride event on the building’s lawn.

A viral video posted by influencer Rose Montoya shows Rose and other activists dancing with their shirts off on the White House lawn. Other clips in the TikTok video show Montoya taking a selfie with Biden and talking to First Lady Jill Biden. (RELATED: ‘No Clue What My Chromosomes Are’: Lefty Politician Draws Hilarious Reaction From Colleague During Floor Debate)

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” the White House statement read, according to Fox News. “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

GRAPHIC: Trans TikTok “influencer” Rose Montoya, posed topless at Biden’s White House Pride celebration. Next to him is a biological female, also topless, who had her breasts surgically removed. pic.twitter.com/1cprqxtkcQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 13, 2023

“It’s an honor, Mr. President. Trans rights are human rights,” Montoya says to Biden in his video.

“I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living my joy, and my truth, and existing in my body,” Montoya said in a follow-up video following widespread outrage.

Montoya and his friends are not the only activists who showed it all over the weekend in D.C., which is hosting various Pride events. One activists at DC’s Pride parade chased reporter Kalen D’Almeida down the street with his mouth open and breasts uncovered, moving his hands suggestively over his body. There were reportedly “tons of children present” at the event.

Biden held a ceremony at the White House on Saturday honoring the LGBTQ community. The celebration had massive arch of balloons in the colors commonly associated with “Pride.” The White House also hung a pride flag at the entrance of the White House, between two American flags — a move which critics said violated the U.S. Flag Code.

“My entire administration has your back,” Biden said during remarks at the event.