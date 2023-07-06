‘We Reject Bidenomics’: Ron DeSantis Lays Out Vision For The Future, Rips Liberal Social Policies

Republican Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden’s stewardship of the country in a Thursday interview on Fox News.

DeSantis spoke with Fox News host Will Cain about the state of the country and his current presidential run. Cain praised DeSantis’ leadership and asked how he could translate Florida’s success to the rest of the country. (RELATED TO: DeSantis Outlaws Out-Of-State Driver’s Licenses Issued To Illegal Immigrants)

“Well Will, Bidenomics in a nutshell is you pay more for the necessities of life. Your standard of living goes down,” DeSantis said.

“The reason why Florida has done good — leading in net in-migration, leading in new business formations, our unemployment rate is way lower than the national average — is because we’ve rejected Bidenomics. We govern conservatively. We don’t spend our state into oblivion. We run big budget surpluses. We’ve actually paid down billions of dollars in state debt. We have a very reasonable regulatory climate,” DeSantis said.

“We don’t let criminals run the street. We should not allow that in any place in this country. We respect the rights of parents, every parent’s rights throughout the country should be respected. It doesn’t matter if you live in a red or blue state. We’ve gotten indoctrination out of our curriculum. So all those things I think are important for a good quality of life. You can theoretically have a good economic policy, but if you have San Francisco-style social policy, everything’s gonna end up decaying,” DeSantis added.

Cain added that the execution of his policies in Florida have been crucial for the state’s success.

DeSantis trails Trump by over 3o points in the Real Clear Politics poll average, and the two have feuded in recent months. The Florida governor criticized Trump’s Supreme Court picks in June, and his campaign posted a video which scrutinized Trump over his support of the LGBT community on the last day of Pride Month. Trump started attacking DeSantis before he publicly announced his candidacy.