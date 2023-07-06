CVS Employee Allegedly Stabs, Kills Man During Fight Outside Store: Report

A CVS employee allegedly stabbed a man to death outside a Midtown New York City store early Thursday morning following a fight, according to the New York Post.

CVS employee Scotty Enoe, 46, and the 50-year-old man were reportedly fighting outside the drugstore a little after midnight, when Enoe allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the man in the torso, police said, according to the New York Post. The man died in a hospital. (RELATED: All Charges Dropped Against Man Who Stabbed Homeless Man On Subway)

CVS worker stabs to death man who tried to shoplift in NYC, police say https://t.co/wksQZCkune — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 6, 2023

Police said the man who was reportedly stabbed had allegedly tried to shoplift from the store, according to PIX11. The man, described as a homeless person, allegedly punched Enoe while he was working as a security guard, a witness said, according to the New York Daily News.

Police arrested Enoe and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to PIX11. CVS is reportedly cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

Enoe reportedly has no criminal record, while the deceased man had reportedly been arrested multiple times for shoplifting, including at CVS and Walmart, the New York Daily News noted.