Homeowner Allegedly Stabs Pitchfork-Wielding Burglar With Samurai Sword

An alleged burglar reportedly armed with a pitchfork allegedly attempted to rob a Seattle home Sunday afternoon but was stopped by the homeowner wielding a samurai sword, according to KOMO News.

The suspect allegedly attempted to enter the house while no one was home but was interrupted by the 71-year-old homeowner and his wife upon their return from the store, according to KOMO News. The homeowner initially confronted the alleged robber, but the alleged burglar allegedly held him down and stabbed him with a pitchfork, gouging his eye, according to Fox 13.

The homeowner, who remains nameless, managed to free himself and ran to his bedroom to retrieve a firearm. However, the gun reportedly jammed, causing the homeowner to reach for his samurai sword instead. (Related: Mini Pig Defends Farm From Bear)

The suspect had the homeowner pinned to the floor and tried to stab him with a pitchfork, but the homeowner was able to wriggle free and went for his gun in his bedroom. https://t.co/LNegsQQJIs — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 29, 2023

“When it malfunctioned, the victim actually grabbed a samurai sword and was able to stab the suspect,” Seattle Police Det. Judinna Gulpan said, according to KOMO News.

“I grabbed the samurai sword and defend[ed] myself with the samurai sword,” the homeowner said, according to Fox 13.

After allegedly being stabbed, the suspect fled the property and was apprehended at a nearby residence by law enforcement, KOMO News noted. Both the homeowner and the suspect were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains in custody with bail set at $150,000.