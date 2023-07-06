Illegal Immigrant Convicted Of Raping 10-Year-Old Could Avoid Life In Prison Thanks To Victim’s Mother

An illegal immigrant convicted of raping and impregnating a child at the heart of a viral Ohio abortion story could avoid life imprisonment at the request of the victim’s mother.

Gerson Fuentes, 28, could spend just up to 25 years in prison as part of a deal in which he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony rape of a child under 10 and one count of first-degree felony rape, according to Townhall. A jury sentenced him to life in prison Wednesday related to raping and impregnating a then-nine-year-old girl.

The victim’s mother, who lives in Ohio, reportedly took the child across state lines to Indiana to have an abortion given that her state’s heartbeat law banned abortion after six weeks. Prosecutors reportedly confirmed Fuentes to be the father of the unborn child and reportedly assured there was more than enough evidence he committed the rape, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The prosecution and the defense recommended a combined life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving 25 to 30 years behind bars, according to “special instructions” obtained by Townhall. The victim’s “begging” family pleaded for Fuentes to be subject for possible parole. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Who Raped Nine-Year-Old Sentenced To Life In Prison)

Illegal alien Gerson Fuentes, who repeatedly raped and impregnated a 10-year-old Ohio girl at the center of a viral post-Roe abortion story, has the chance of parole after 25 years, thanks to the victim’s mother, Fuentes’s girlfriend, “begging” the judge.https://t.co/JI7OTN3w6w — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) July 6, 2023

Judge Julie Lynch sentenced Fuentes to the recommended sentence “without comment” at the behest of the girl’s family, Townhall reported. However, the judge reportedly had the opportunity to sentence him to life in prison without parole.

“Anyone who’s been in this courtroom for the last 20 years knows how this court feels about babies, young people, being violated. However, today, by the request of the child’s family, this court will be sentencing without comment,” Lynch said in a statement.

“And everyone knows how hard that’s going to be for me, because the court considers this the worst of the offense. But, the family has asked for me to sentence without comment. The family has agreed to this, and this is a hard pill for this court to swallow, to take this joint recommendation. If that family hadn’t begged me to take this joint recommendation, this would never be happening.”

Fuentes was allegedly previously in a relationship with the girl’s mother, and she apparently defended him to Telemundo reporter Maria Vargas Pion, who arrived at her front door in July 2022. The mother said the media was lying about Fuentes and that her daughter was “fine.”

She also reportedly received an eviction notice in August for allegedly participating in criminal activity on the property where she reportedly housed Fuentes.

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of the 10-year-old Ohio girl has an EVICTION HEARING for participating in CRIMINAL ACTIVITY on the property where she housed her baby daddy, 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes, who’s accused of repeatedly raping & impregnating her daughter at the address. pic.twitter.com/JazqmBoy9z — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) August 15, 2022

Franklin County prosecutor Dan Meyer said the mother and Fuentes’ current girlfriend, 34-year-old Lourdes “Lulu” Gomez, are “not objecting” to the plea agreement or sentence, Townhall reported.

Through the plea deal, Fuentes will avoid going to trial, but will be a registered Tier III sex offender for the remainder of his life, the outlet reported.

The report of the rape surfaced after Dr. Caitlin Bernard shared the story of the child’s abortion with the press in early July 2022, leading her to be disciplined for violating the victim’s privacy rights. She incorrectly reported a 17-year-old raped the child in a filing to the Indiana Department of Health, according to Fox News.

Many were initially skeptical of the story given Bernard had a history of pro-abortion activism and the single-source nature. The July 1, 2022, arrest of Fuentes later confirmed the story.