Trudeau Openly Simps For Taylor Swift On Social

Justin Trudeau openly admitted Thursday that he’s a Swiftie after shamelessly tweeting a request for Taylor Swift to add Canada to her Eras Tour.

The Prime Minister of Canada opted to take a break from critical political matters in an effort to show his apparent love for Taylor Swift. He called out Swift for snubbing Canada after the pop star added additional tour stops that didn’t include his beloved country.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Swift faced backlash for leaving Canadian tour stops out of her Eras Tour in recent days. Shen then took to Twitter to boast additional tour dates in Europe, which seemed to make Trudeau a tad envious.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with@paramore!! ” Swift wrote in her tweet. “Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???” she said.

Trudeau replied to her tweet by quoting her lyrics in a lame attempt to get Swift’s attention.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” he wrote.

“It’s me, hi,” was a direct quote from Swift’s hit song, ‘Me,’ from her recently released Anti-Hero album.

“Cruel Summer” is a Swift song from her seventh studio album, ‘Lover.’ (RELATED: Protestors Scream Profanities At Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau)

Trudeau is clearly a fanboy, and his tweet has garnered over 3 million views and nearly 12,000 comments in less than 4 hours.

None of that online attention was from Swift.