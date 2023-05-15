Taylor Swift Intervenes In An Exchange Between Security And A Fan During Her Live Show

A video of Taylor Swift calling out her security team has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the star stopping in the middle of her song “Bad Blood” to defend a fan at her Saturday concern in Philadelphia.

She shouted out to the security to get them to stop leading the fan away. “She’s fine,” Swift said. She pointed her finger toward the fan and security interaction while in the middle of her chorus. “She wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop!” she said.

🚨| Longer video of Taylor trying to stop a situation from further arising between security and some fans at tonight’s show during Bad Blood “Hey stop. He wasn’t doing anything. HEY! STOP!” pic.twitter.com/PqN8IIn04q — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 14, 2023

Swift attempted to intervene while barely missing a beat of her hit song. She called out her security team for mishandling the situation and continued singing, as seen in the short clip.

The singer reportedly waited for the situation to be diffused and de-escalated before she continued performing, according to People.

The fan-recorded video only shows one angle of Swift herself. It is not immediately clear what caused the disruption and why security felt it was necessary to remove the fan. It also wasn’t clear what upset Swift enough for her to become involved and defend the fan.

+ we weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

One fan who attended the concert and observed the altercation took to Twitter to explain what they had seen.

“We weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason,” they wrote to Twitter.

TikTok user Caitlin Gabell posted a video Sunday morning alleging she was the girl that Swift was defending. She claimed the guard was “harassing” her group of friends and was “on top” of them when they were trying to have a good time. (RELATED: Tampa Mayor Offers Taylor Swift Key To The City)

“Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it, and he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight,” she said.

“It wasn’t this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn’t want us to have fun.”