‘Prince Of Darkness’: MSNBC Guest Attacks DeSantis Over Campaign Video

A MSNBC guest attacked Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida over a campaign video that criticized former President Donald Trump on LGBT issues.

“To wrap up ‘Pride Month,’ let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it,” the DeSantis-allied Twitter account “DeSantis War Room” posted with a video on Twitter June 30. The video includes remarks from Trump speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention, where he vowed to “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens,” referencing the June 2016 attack at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando that left over 100 people dead or wounded, which the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for. (RELATED: ‘It Goes Too Far’: Rep. Nancy Mace Rips DeSantis Over ‘Heartbeat’ Bill)

WATCH:



“I don’t know the voter that’s going to see that and go, you know what, Trump? I’m going. DeSantis, you’re my guy,” Donny Deutsch, an advertising and marketing professional, told “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist.

DeSantis signed legislation protecting parental rights in Florida in March 2022, which came following a spate of lawsuits across the country centered around clandestine social transitions of children in schools. Following passage of that legislation, Florida pulled multiple books on the grounds of having explicit content, including “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal.”

“DeSantis is such a dark, dark, dark character,” Deutsch said. “I’ve talked a lot about it on the show how at the end of the day, a candidate Trump even though you know, we eviscerate him and there is a likability if you’re a Trump guy about him, he’s entertaining, he’s a lounge act, he’s this and that. This guy is just dark, the prince of darkness and that is one of the darkest, most bizarre, twisted, deviant ads I’ve ever seen.”

Former Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell criticized DeSantis for the video, which noted Trump’s criticism of DeSantis over the Florida governor’s feud with Disney in the wake of the passage of Florida’s parental rights law, calling it “undeniably homophobic.”

“I think identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis told Outkick host Tomi Lahren Wednesday.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.