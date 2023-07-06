DeSantis Campaign Raises $20 Million In Second Quarter, Trailing Trump’s Haul

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised $20 million in the second fundraising quarter of 2023, according to a press release.

DeSantis’ campaign fundraising since his late May announcement is the highest first quarter totals of any non-incumbent president in over a decade, according to the press release. The Florida governor’s announcement comes after former President Donald Trump’s campaign Wednesday released its second quarter fundraising totals, to the tune of $35 million. (RELATED: Trump Rakes In $35 Million In Second-Quarter Fundraising)

“Joe Biden’s leftist policies are destroying the country, and Republicans are excited to invest in a winner ready to lead America’s revival,” said campaign manager Generra Peck. “We are grateful for the investment so many Americans have made to get this country back on track. The fight to save it will be long and challenging, but we have built an operation to share the governor’s message and mobilize the millions of people who support it. We are ready to win.”

Combined with the super political action committee supporting the governor’s White House bid, Never Back Down, DeSantis has raised a total of $150 million, according to the super PAC’s Twitter.

