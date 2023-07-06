Editorial

San Francisco Is An American Disgrace! Former Glory City Now Sees Teenagers Attacking Mothers With Baseball Bats

BLOG
The San Francisco skyline is seen behind the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge January 27, 2005 in San Francisco. A controversial film made by moviemaker Eric Steel documenting people committing suicide off of the Golden Gate Bridge has opened a debate about why there isn't a suicide barrier on the famous landmark. Over 1,300 people have jumped to their death from the span since the bridge opened in 1937. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
What an embarrassment San Francisco has become.

In a wealthy San Francisco neighborhood that’s known for their young families, teenagers using baseball bats are reportedly attacking and robbing mothers, as well as nannies.

Known locally as “stroller alley” because of the young families that live there, Noe Valley had a total of 11 phone robberies last week, which police believe is connected to a gang of minors wielding bats who have recently been assaulting women while they pick up their young children from school, according to The Telegraph.

Last week, a youth reportedly assaulted two women in the neighborhood, allegedly hitting one of the women with a baseball bat while the other was hit in the face.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for comment.

Man, it’s sad what San Francisco has become.

And what’s truly incredible about this city’s regression is how glorious this city used to be. As an American, it used to be something to be proud of. I mean, come on, the Golden Gate Bridge had so much swag, and still does. But it’s almost like the city and the bridge have gone their separate ways, with the bridge still having a pop and the city going straight down the toilet. (RELATED: Kid Rock’s Bar Reportedly Sold Bud Light After He Shot Up The Mulvaney Cans)

San Francisco — an outright disgrace to the United States of America.