The Eagles Announce Their Farewell Tour

Everyone’s favorite rock and rollers, the Eagles, announced what they claim will be their farewell tour, Thursday.

The iconic band has been around for more than 50 years, and have played thousands of concerts, and sold hundreds of millions of albums, but are apparently ready to hang up their guitars for retirement, Variety reported. While many bands have claimed that all of their tours will be their last, it appears that this may actually be it for the Eagles.

Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmitt,along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey are planning to perform “as many shows in each market as their audience demands,” Variety noted. They’ll be joined on their journey by Steely Dan. Their first show scheduled for Sept. 7 in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eagles (@eagles)

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set,” the band wrote in a caption on its announcement post. (RELATED: ‘School Of Rock’ Cast To Reunite For 20th Anniversary)

Thus far, only the East Coast American tour dates appear to have been announced, but fans can surely expect more into the near future.