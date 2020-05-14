Eagles Legend Don Henley Helps Raise $100K For Food Bank By Writing Out Lyrics To ‘Desperado,’ Other Items

Eagles musician Don Henley helped raise over $100,000 for a Texas food bank simply by writing out the lyrics of “Desperado.”

The singer reached out to Heritage Auctions who has been raising money for the North Dallas Food Bank, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

“These, of course, are not the original lyrics,” the auction listing said, the outlet reported. Instead, the auction website called them “the words Don wrote at April’s end specifically for this auction, this moment.”

“He created a special, one-of-a-kind keepsake for one lucky fan – handwritten lyrics to a song that continues to resonate with fans and seems quite appropriate in these strange times in which we find ourselves in,” the listing added. (RELATED: ‘Rock Monster’ Gives An Inside Look At The Rockstar Lifestyle of Joe Walsh)

The single sheet of lyrics ended up selling for $33,600. Henley also donated a guitar signed by himself and other Eagles stars Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill. The guitar raised an additional $12,600 for the food bank in Henley’s hometown.

“And keep in mind: This is the closest anyone’s getting to the Eagles for more than a year,” the listing for the guitar said.

The Eagles have cancelled all tour dates in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This effort will provide 300,000 meals for hungry North Texans during a critical time,” North Texas Food Bank CEO Trisha Cunningham said of the roughly $100,000 raised total.