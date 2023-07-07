‘Go F*ck Yourself’: Jane Adams Hits Back At ‘Feminists’ For Criticizing Sex Scenes In Raunchy New Series

“The Idol” actress Jane Adams is fed up with feminists who insist the show exploited its female actors on set, and she’s hitting back hard to change that narrative.

The HBO series, created by The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), has come under fire for portraying sexually explicit scenes that some people have already associated with an exploitative work environment. Adams pushed back during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, assuring everyone on set was safe.

“What is amazing to me is no one’s listening — I’ve not seen that before in all my days, such a dogged ‘We refuse to change the narrative,’” Adams said. “I especially want to say to all the feminists, ‘Go fuck yourself.’”

Jane Adams stresses #TheIdol set was safe, but says people refuse to believe the cast: “I especially want to say to all the feminists, ‘Go f*ck yourself.’ All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience and you’re not listening.” https://t.co/WCWARO72Yo — Variety (@Variety) July 7, 2023

Adams was on set and wants to set the record straight.

“All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience and you’re not listening. You’re not listening!” she told Vanity Fair.

Adams says fellow co-stars Lily-Rose Depp and Da’Vine Joy Randolph have been clear about how they were treated on set and denounced the false reports suggesting differently.

“I’ve never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly,” Depp said to the AV Club. She went on to say the trust built between the cast members and creators made “for a really safe-feeling set.” (RELATED: Fans Are Put Off By The Weeknd’s Sex Scenes In ‘The Idol’)

“To be very transparent with you, if I did see anyone being mistreated — especially since I was one of the older actors — I would have said something, or I would have walked off that set,” Randolph said to Vanity Fair.