‘Spinning Pretty Quick’: Cruise Ship Strikes California Pier While Docking, Passengers Say They Knew Something Was Off

A 10-day Alaskan voyage ended with a jolt for over 3,000 passengers aboard a massive cruise ship on Thursday.

The Ruby Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, collided with Pier 27 as it returned to San Francisco, according to KGO.

“I noticed we were spinning pretty quick” before “we smacked into the dock,” passenger Paul Zasso told the outlet.

“It wasn’t like things falling off the shelves or anything like that,” passenger Jeremy Jordan told KGO, emphasizing “you could definitely feel it.”

“At no time were any guests or crew in danger,” read a Princess Cruises statement obtained by the outlet.

.@PrincessCruises confirms: “during arrival at the port of San Francisco at 0605 local time that Ruby Princess made unexpected contact with the dock at Pier 27 while docking.” Passengers on-board describe the jolt! I’ll have that and more at 11a. #abc7now #RubyPrincess pic.twitter.com/TgWmVB4WLE — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) July 6, 2023

The massive ship boarded another load of passengers after the collision, although the departure time remains unclear, according to KGO.

U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Lieutenant Commander William Williams said an investigation is underway. Princess Cruises confirmed the ship will not depart until authorities deem it safe to sail, KGO reported.

A San Francisco Bar Pilots spokesperson told the outlet a harbor pilot, responsible for guiding the ship to the pier, “was involved in a hard landing at Pier 27.” (RELATED: Massive Brawl Breaks Out On A Carnival Cruise Ship In Scary Viral Video)

The spokesperson continued, telling KGO cooperation is ongoing “with all necessary agencies in looking into this matter.”