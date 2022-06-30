Massive Brawl Breaks Out On A Carnival Cruise Ship In Scary Viral Video

Some people on a Carnival Cruise thought it was a good idea to throw some punches.

In a viral video tweeted by @nyeem0, a large group of people were involved in a massive melee, and the video is absolutely mind-boggling.

You can give it a watch below.

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise 🥳🛳 pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

“Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened,” the company said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

The fact that nobody was seriously hurt given the intensity of the brawl is nothing short of shocking.

For those of you who don’t know, cruise ships can be wild places. By default, they’re kind of the wild west of vacations. You have thousands of strangers packed into close quarters, and it doesn’t take much to pop off.

I only went on a cruise once, and I didn’t really enjoy it at all. I enjoyed drinking beer, but the cruise itself was a bit comical. I won’t ever do it again, and I’m honestly shocked there are fights more often.

Again, you have strangers in a small area together and the alcohol is flowing. That’s a recipe for a disaster.

Next time, take a chill pill and relax. Nobody wants to get jacked up on vacation!