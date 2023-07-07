Former US Army Interpreter Fled The Taliban Only To Be Gunned Down Working As Lyft Driver In DC

A former Afghan interpreter for U.S. Army Special Forces, who managed to escape the Taliban, was gunned down inside his car while working as a Lyft driver in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

D.C. Police found 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar unconscious inside his car early Monday with a single gunshot wound, according to WUSA9. The father of four was shot on 11th Street Northeast by four individuals, and taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Ahmed Yar was a father of two young boys, aged 13 and 15 months, and was working an “extra late shift” as a Lyft driver to pay his month’s rent when he was shot, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his widow. Ahmad usually worked up to 12 hour shifts, according to WUSA9.

Ahmad Yar’s family emigrated to the U.S. in 2021 after the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban. According to Ahmad Yar’s friend Jeramie Malone, Ahmad Yar and his family first emigrated to Philadelphia, but after being robbed at gunpoint in Pennsylvania moved to Alexandria, Virginia, according to WUSA9. (RELATED: Mike Pence Says Trump Would Not Have Withdrawn Troops From Afghanistan)

Ahmad Yar also sent money to his relatives living abroad and was seen as a target by the Taliban because he was an interpreter for the U.S. military, WUSA9 reported.

“I can’t emphasize enough how he was always helping,” Malone said. “Leaving the house was very dangerous for him, but he was always eager to help somebody else who is a good guy. His children were the most important thing to him, and he brought them here so he could be safe.”

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Bulter said he last saw Ahmad Yar in 2022 in Pennsylvania, and aided in his immigration process. “He was most certainly a marked man if he stayed,” Retired Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Butler told WUSA9. “He served this country a great deal more than I did. You just don’t have words to describe how you feel about someone who had given so much to his country, not as a citizen, but then comes here and experiences some of the worst behavior our country has to offer. The irony is really thick here.”

According to Ahmad Yar’s cousin Samir Amir, he was hardworking, generous, diligent and positive. “We need justice for Nasrat,” Amiri said. “That’s all the family wants.” The local Afghan community has created a donation page.

Surveillance camera footage, from a nearby neighbor taken the night of the shooting was given to WUSA9. Nearly 30 seconds into the video, a loud bang sounding like a gunshot is heard. The camera then picks up four young men running through an alley and the words which sound like “[inaudible] just killed him” can be heard. One individual could be heard saying “he was reaching, bro.”

Lyft driver found shot to death in DC. Disturbing surveillance video captures what sounds like four younger suspects talking about the deadly shooting as they run away. https://t.co/lu8RKrGjKP pic.twitter.com/KhuvAHVgwf — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) July 6, 2023

The suspects have not been identified and according to a press release, police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that results in an arrest.

Lyft confirmed that Ahmad Yar was a driver for them. “Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy,” Lyft said in a statement. “We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

