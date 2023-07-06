‘Just Killed Him’: Surveillance Footage Shows Four Apparent Suspects Fleeing Murder Scene, Discussing Crime

Disturbing surveillance video shows the moment a quad of individuals fled the scene after a Lyft driver was shot and killed in Washington, D.C.

D.C. Metro Police found 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar unconscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound just after midnight on Monday near the 400 block of 11th street Northeast, reports Fox 5 DC. He was transported to a local hospital where officials pronounced him dead, according to Fox 5.

Lyft driver found shot to death in DC. Disturbing surveillance video captures what sounds like four younger suspects talking about the deadly shooting as they run away. https://t.co/lu8RKrGjKP pic.twitter.com/KhuvAHVgwf — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) July 6, 2023

Roughly 30 seconds into the video, posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Allison Papson a loud bang sounding like a gunshot can be heard. Then four young men can be seen running through an alley when the camera picks up words which sound like “[inaudible] just killed him.” One of the four individuals could also be heard saying “he was reaching, bro.”

Detectives have yet to identify the suspects, and Yar’s death, which has been ruled as a homicide, is still under investigation, according to Fox. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone that can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, reports Fox. (RELATED: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Admits City Has Faced ‘Concerning Increases In Crime’)

Yar was the sole provider for his family of four: his wife and two young sons, aged 13 and 15 months, reports WUSA9. A former Afghan veteran who served as an interpreter alongside U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan, Yar escaped the country in 2021 after the country’s government fell to the Taliban. “He was most certainly a marked man if he stayed,” Retired Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Butler told WUSA9. “He served this country a great deal more than I did. I did 42 months in combat but that was nowhere near what he had,” remarked the Colonel.

Lyft released a statement confirming Yar was a driver for them and said “”Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy. We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

Yar’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help continue covering his family’s expenses.