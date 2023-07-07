Jamaal Bowman Proves He’s Probably The Strongest Member Of Congress With Jaw-Dropping Bench Press

Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman raised eyebrows Thursday when he posted a video of himself apparently benching 405 pounds.

The clip shows Bowman working out at the gym while wearing a Working Families Party t-shirt. He can be seen performing three bench press repetitions before standing up and pumping his fist in celebration.

“Be sure to always center your health and well-being as we fight to save democracy and humanity. 3 reps of 405 and I’m ready to go!” Bowman tweeted with an arm-flexing emoji.

The average bench press for an adult male at the intermediate level is 220 pounds, according to Strength Log.

The congressman’s athletic feat seemingly impressed many users on social media. (RELATED: ‘This Is Xenophobic’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman Defends TikTok)

“[G]ains only possible when wearing a Working Families Party shirt :/ sad but true,” Working Families Party tweeted.

“RFK Jr. could never,” Right Wing Cope wrote.

“Not a fan of your politics but I can def respect a 405lbs bench press, and respect your integrity more as a whole,” one user who goes by “Robert Sapolsky’s Burner” said.

“By Joe Rogan logic, this man now gets to decide healthcare policy,” political commentator Jeremiah Johnson wrote, while history podcaster Patrick Wyman said, “How was I not informed that Jamaal Bowman can rep 405.”

“I’m ready to call it: Jamaal Bowman is officially the strongest member of Congress,” Daily Beast writer Matt Fuller tweeted.

“[I] think this is the first time ive ever seen a public figure post their workout and people arent immediately clowning on it,” podcaster and writer Noah Kulwin wrote.