MTG Gets Into Heated Exchange With ‘Squad’ Dem Lawmaker Outside Capitol

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated exchange with Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday.

New York Republican Rep. George Santos was addressing reporters outside of the Capitol on his “constitutional right” to defend himself when Bowman and fellow “squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began shouting at Santos to “resign.”

Bowman then turned his attention toward Greene and the two began fighting over Santos, guns and immigration.

“Expel him, save the party, the party is hanging by a thread,” Bowman told Greene. “You got to save the party, listen — no more QAnon … no more debt ceiling nonsense.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps. AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

Greene then suggested “no more CNN” while also calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached. Greene also called for the border to be closed before noting that 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children have been lost by the Department of Health and Human Services. (RELATED: ‘Name A Statement’: Reps. Donalds And Bowman Throw Down Over Trump)

Bowman said he had no idea what Greene was talking about.

Ocasio-Cortez was then seen walking up to Bowman and saying “she ain’t worth it bro,” as Greene walked away.