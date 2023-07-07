Nation’s Largest Teachers Union Votes To Officially Promote Child Sex Changes

The nation’s largest teachers union approved a new measure this week that calls for the group and its members to promote sex-change procedures for LGBTQ youth, according to Education Week, a news organization that focuses predominantly on K-12 schools.

At their annual representative assembly meeting July 3-6, the National Education Association (NEA) passed a new business item that will spend $580,000 to address “the prevalence of discrimination and violence targeted” at LGBTQ students and educators, according to Education Week. The measure, which will be in place for one year, will update the NEA’s bargaining guidance around LGBTQ issues, such as access to sex-changing procedures for school employees. (RELATED: Teachers Union Exec Defends Remote Schooling By Saying Learning Loss Made Everyone ‘Equal’)

“We know that in ‘24, the next presidential election, [the attacks on LGBTQ+ communities are] only going to get worse,” Scott Miller, head of the NEA’s LGBTQ Caucus, told the outlet. “This helps give NEA a roadmap on how we maneuver through those attacks and how we’re coordinated and making sure we’re one voice rather than fragmented or not on the same page.”

The new business item requires the union to promote and facilitate access to sex-changing procedures for LGBTQ youth and address homelessness among the community, Education Week reported. In accordance with the measure, the NEA will create grant opportunities for professional development courses regarding preferred pronouns, “LGBTQ-inclusive” policies and how to support gender-transitioning students.

We are the NEA and we will always, ALWAYS, do what we must for the best of our students. Thank you for a memorable, impactful Representative Assembly. Onward! pic.twitter.com/ORyt8DHOpY — NEA (@NEAToday) July 7, 2023

Under the new business item, the union will add a “defense of LGBTQ+ rights” into its 2024 political strategy, Education Week reported. The measure requires the NEA to update its “member mobilization” training on how to respond to “anti-LGBTQ legislation or rhetoric” across the country and at the local school board level.

Around the country, school districts, teachers unions and educators are pushing gender ideology and sexual orientation initiatives on students; a Colorado school district encouraged its gym teachers to don LGBTQ pride gear, such as rainbow pins, in an effort to display their support for the LGBTQ community. In California, a school board unanimously voted to adopt a resolution encouraging schools to adopt lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation, just days after parents protested the lessons.

The NEA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

