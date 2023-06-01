EXCLUSIVE: School District Tells Gym Teachers To Wear Gay Flags, Use Preferred Pronouns To Make Class More ‘Inclusive’

A Colorado school district encouraged its physical education (P.E.) teachers to don LGBT pride gear and use preferred pronouns in an effort to display their support for the LGBTQ community, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation through a public records request.

On March 8, a group of Jeffco Public Schools high school teachers were trained on how to make the district’s P.E. programs “even more inclusive,” where all students feel welcome regardless of their “race, ethnicity or sexual orientation,” according to a presentation obtained by the DCNF through a public records request. Teachers were trained to engage in “public visibility” by sporting some sort of rainbow pride gear such as a pin or t-shirt, plan or participate in pride events and practice using preferred pronouns. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Child Gender Clinic Trained Teachers To Help Transition Elementary School Kids)

“We know from research and feedback from students around the country that visibility matters immensely in building inclusion,” the presentation read. “A pin, t-shirt, flags, stickers and use of pronouns are impactful ways of making a difference.”

Teachers can participate in “public visibility” by having “safe-space and ally messages” in waiting areas, hallways and in the locker room, the training stated. Teachers can also wear a “scarf, shirt, tie, lapel pin and shoes” to send a “strong message of support.”

“Guessing” someone’s preferred pronouns can be “offensive and harassing,” while using “correct” pronouns is a good way to show someone you respect them, the training stated. The presentation suggested that teachers include their pronouns on a white board, in their email signature, on their zoom profile and on their business cards.

Students should be allowed to use locker rooms and participate in P.E. classes on the basis of gender identity rather than biological sex, though each transgender student should be assessed on a case-by-case basis, the training stated. To create an “inclusive and safe” locker room, the training suggested teachers use an “anonymous tip box” or “offer alternative spaces.”

“Unless precluded by state interscholastic association policies, students should be permitted to participate in interscholastic athletics in a manner consistent with their gender identity,” the training read.

For sports teams, teachers and coaches were encouraged to document “inclusion” and potentially modify team policies to state that all students are welcome “regardless of race, religion, sexuality or gender identity,” the training stated.

LGBTQ students experience “barriers” that keep them from exercising such as a “lack of safe spaces” in locker rooms and bathrooms, and “gendered classes and teams,” the training showed.

The Education Department (ED) released proposed changes to Title IX in April that, if adopted, would bar public K-12 schools and colleges from adopting a “one-size-fits-all-policy” and prohibit students from joining sports teams on the basis of gender identity. School districts throughout the nation are adopting policies to separate sports teams on the basis of gender identity rather than biological sex; in April, the San Francisco State University athletics director claimed there is no “competitive” difference between men and women in sports.

“We will learn from each other to increase the sense of belonging for our students that identify as LGBTQ+, especially in the world of sports and PE,” the presentation stated.

Jeffco Public Schools did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.