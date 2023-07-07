Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Male In Connection With Block Party Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 28 Injured

Police arrested a 17-year-old male Friday morning that detectives believe was involved in a block party shooting on Sunday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Homicide and SWAT team members made an arrest following a search warrant, according to a press release. The block party shooting resulted in two deaths and 28 injuries. (RELATED: Baltimore Block Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 28 Injured: Police)

The 17-year-old was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility by detectives and was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and having a handgun in a vehicle, the press release reported.

BPD provides case update on South Baltimore mass shooting: Juvenile Person of Interest in Custody Read more here: https://t.co/ZIu311sZUD pic.twitter.com/qO5L48YgiD — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 7, 2023

An 18-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 20-year-old male succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at a hospital after the mass shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Gretna Court.

Initially nine victims were taken to nearby hospitals, with three now remaining at the local hospitals in fair condition.

The shooting investigation is open and ongoing, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. There is up to a $28,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charges. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.