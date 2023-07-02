Baltimore Block Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 28 Injured: Police

Two people are dead and at least 28 individuals are injured following a mass shooting at a block party early Sunday morning, Baltimore Police Department (BPD) confirmed.

BPD received multiple reports of a shooting at approximately 12:35 a.m., according to a news release. The initial findings indicate a total of 30 individuals were injured as a result of the shooting. Of those, nine victims were rushed to nearby hospitals by emergency services, while an additional 20 individuals made their way to hospitals in the surrounding area on their own.

An 18-year-old female was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene, while a 20-year-old male reportedly succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at a local hospital. Three individuals are said to remain in critical condition, while the remaining victims are receiving various levels of care at local hospitals. (RELATED: Colorado Teen Allegedly Killed Ex-Girlfriend After Break-Up Attempt: Police)

“This was a reckless cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people of their lives,” Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said. “I want those who are responsible to hear me very clearly we will not stop until we find you.”

BPD is on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with our entire community and our entire city,” Scott continued.

Homicide detectives from the BPD have assumed control of the investigation. The search for the responsible individuals is ongoing.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100,” BPD wrote. “Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.”