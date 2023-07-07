Michigan Makes Using The Wrong Pronouns A Potential Felony

The state of Michigan passed a bill that could make using the wrong pronouns a felony and fineable up to $10,000, according to Fox News.

The legislation criminalizes causing someone to feel threatened by words. The bill claims repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would reasonably make someone feel terrorized, frightened or threatened could allow them to press charges, the outlet noted.

I’ll be the first one to say this: is this going to apply to homeless people? For some homeless people that are terrorizing, frightening and occasionally threatening, would that result in a felony? I doubt it. Unless, the homeless person started misgendering people.

There’s no way this holds up in a court of law.

