Pride Event Reportedly Featured Adult Diaper-Enthusiasts Booth

The Twin Cities Pride Festival, which is a “family-friendly” event in Minneapolis, hosted the Minnesota Adult Diaper-Enthusiasts as one of its vendors, according to Libs of TikTok.

These are grown adults who enjoy wearing diapers and engaging in “ageplay,” which means they pretend to be little babies as grown adults. This is weird and not kid-appropriate, ironically …

Is it any wonder that there are so many gay and lesbian people speaking out to say they are done with the LGBT community and Pride festivals?

