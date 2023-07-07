‘He Reoriented The Republican Party’: Tucker Praises Trump As ‘Most Significant’ Thing To Happen To Politics

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson praised former President Donald Trump on Friday during an appearance on Russell Brand’s podcast.

Carlson lauded Trump for bucking establishment Republican leaders’ viewpoints, specifically referencing the war in Ukraine.

“I think looking back on this ten years from now, assuming we’re still around, I think we’re going to see Trump’s emergence as the most significant thing that happened in American politics in 100 years, because he reoriented the Republican Party against the wishes of Republican leaders,” Carlson said. (RELATED: Tucker Reveals He Was Not Expecting To Be Fired, Says He Was ‘Shocked’)

“I’m struck by his foreign policy views. You know Trump is the only person with stature in the Republican Party really who is saying ‘wait a second why are we sending an endless war in Ukraine?’ Leaving aside whether Trump is going to get the nomination or get elected President or would be a good President, I can’t even asses that, all I can at this point is I’m so grateful that he has that position. He’s right and everyone in Washington is wrong, everyone. And Trump is right on that question and it’s a big question. That war is reshaping the world. It’s reshaping the economy of the world. It’s reshaping populations.”

“Europe will never be the same because of this war and it really matters, and Trump alone among popular figures in both parties understands that and I’m grateful for that. Whether he gets the nomination or gets elected, words really matter. Saying something true out loud matters, and he is saying true things about Ukraine and God bless him. That’s how I feel.”

Trump has been outspoken in his opposition of the war in Ukraine, calling for peace negotiations. Trump has also criticized the Biden administration, saying he would have ended the conflict in “24 hours.”