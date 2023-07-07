Tucker Reveals He Was Not Expecting To Be Fired, Says He Was ‘Shocked’

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said Friday he was not expecting to be fired from Fox News.

Carlson sat down with Russell Brand when he made the revelation after Brand asked how he’s been holding up since he was let go.

“This wasn’t the first time I’ve been fired,” Carlson said. “I didn’t expect to get fired that morning at all, in April, so I was shocked, but I wasn’t really shocked. I wasn’t mad, it’s not my company, and when you work for someone else that person reserves the right, and in fact inherently has the right to decide if you work there or not. I don’t know why I was fired, I really don’t. I’m not angry about it.”

.@TuckerCarlson tells Russell Brand @rustyrockets: “I didn’t expect to get fired that morning [from Fox News] … I don’t know why I was fired, I really don’t” pic.twitter.com/9wh7JqDfLy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 7, 2023

Carlson said while he’s been enjoying his down time fishing, playing with his dogs and spending time with his wife, he worries that at his age, enjoying it too much might be an issue if he loses his drive. (RELATED: Facebook Suppressed Tucker Carlson Video That Did Not Violate Content Policy After White House Demanded It, Judge Says)

Fox announced in late April it was parting ways with Carlson. The top-rated host has since started his own show on Twitter, prompting a public legal battle between Fox News and the Daily Caller co-founder.

Fox News issued a “cease and desist” to Carlson in mid-June after accusing him of breaching his contract by violating its non-compete clause when he posted the first episode of his show on Twitter.