Tucker Says Capitol Police Chief Told Him Jan. 6 Crowd Was ‘Filled’ With Feds

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said Friday the Capitol Police chief told him the Jan. 6 riot crowd was “filled” with federal agents.

Carlson obtained more than 40,000 hours of video footage from the riot after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy handed it over in February. Carlson began airing portions of the footage while he was still anchoring at Fox News.

Carlson sat down with actor Russell Brand on Friday and said he was “appalled” by the violence and vandalism seen on Jan. 6. He said the reason he “got involved in commenting on it” was because “the lying about it was immediate: ‘This was a racist, white-supremacist insurrection.'”

“I interviewed the chief of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, in an interview that was never aired on Fox, by the way — I was fired before it could air, I’m gonna interview him again,” Carlson said. “But Steven Sund was the totally non-political, worked for Nancy Pelosi, I mean, this was not some right-wing activist. He was the chief of Capitol Police on January 6, and he said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, that crowd was filled with federal agents.’ What? ‘Yes.’ Well he would know, of course, because he was in charge of security at the site.”

Tucker Carlson BLOWS The Doors Off January 6th LIES. Reveals Fox News REFUSED To Air His J6 Interview Of Capitol Chief Of Police PROVING “The US Capitol Was FILLED With Federal Agents” Tucker Describes Fox Execs Attacking him For J6 Report: “F**k You!” Narrative Collapse. Wow pic.twitter.com/30UijETvNq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2023

“So, the more time has passed … it becomes really obvious that core claims they made about January 6 were lies,” Carlson continued. “The amount of lying around January 6, and it was obvious in the tapes that I showed, is really distressing.” (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Says He Doesn’t ‘Regret’ Handing Over J6 Footage To Tucker Carlson)

Defendant Dominic Pezzola’s lawyer, Roger Roots, argued there were “at least 40” undercover informants at the riot. Roots alleged there were eight FBI human sources embedded among the Proud Boys on Jan. 6, along with 13 undercover plain-clothes DC Metro Police agents. FBI whistleblower George Hill alleged during a February interview with the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the field office in Washington may have had “undercover officers” and “confidential human sources” inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.