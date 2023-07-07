Youngkin Admin Takes Down LGBT Resources, ‘Queer’ Chat Service For Kids

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office quietly removed LGBTQ youth resources that included a link to an LGBTQ chat space for minors from the state’s public health department website.

The LGBTQ youth resources included a list of links to outside websites such as “Queer Kid Stuff” and “QChat,” an LGBTQ chat service for minors, according to the Daily Wire. The LGBTQ chat service, “QChat,” facilitates conversations using activists from national LGBTQ organizations between LGBTQ youth and staff, and is open to LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13-19, according to the website.

The list of links to outside websites was removed by the Virginia Department of Health on May 31 following an inquiry from the Daily Wire.

The website has upcoming chats such as “Full Automated Luxury Queer Space Communism,” “Queerness and Race in comics,” and “Fitness is gay!” The website also has a function that allows users to quickly exit the website.

Q Chat Space is a private, online LGBT chat site. It mixes adults and children and is open to those ages 13-19. It is specifically designed to be hidden from parents. Here’s the “quick escape” button kids can use to hide the page. You can also sign up for “discreet” messages. pic.twitter.com/PMcvbHgvIA — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) July 18, 2022

“The governor supports providing resources that are age appropriate however the government should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval. Sexualizing children against a parent’s wishes doesn’t belong on a taxpayer-supported website,” Youngkin press secretary Macaulay Porter said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Marquette University Provides ‘Gender Affirming Voice Therapy’ Sessions For Minors | The Daily Caller)

Queer Kid Stuff describes itself as a social justice website for kids. The website dedicates its “primary efforts toward liberating all children from white supremacist systems.” The first episode of the web miniseries that started the website was “What Does Gay Mean?”

“You would be surprised the amount of young children who might not know the answer to that question,” the website reads.

Other states have also used the website, with Arizona schools having directed kids as young as ten years old to the website.

