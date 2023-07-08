The Countdown To The First 2024 GOP Caucus Begins

The Republican party’s first presidential caucus will be held in Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024, the Iowa GOP announced Saturday.

The Jan. 15 date, which is also Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, was unanimously approved Saturday by the State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa. Iowa’s caucus, scheduled weeks ahead of when it was during the last two election cycles, means the first official votes of the 2024 presidential election are now nearly six months away.

IT’S OFFICIAL: the date for the 2024 Republican Iowa Caucus has been set for January 15, 2024! — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) July 8, 2023



“After our state legislature and governor took needed action earlier this year to preempt Iowa Democrats’ plans to derail the Iowa Caucus by running a de facto primary election instead, we are also proud to affirm that Iowa will continue to honor our half-century-old promises to the other carveout states,” Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement. “We remain committed to maintaining Iowa’s cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucuses, and look forward to holding a historic caucus in the coming months and defeating Joe Biden come November 2024.”

The Democratic National Committee’s revised presidential primary schedule approved in February places South Carolina as the first, removing Iowa’s top spot. Iowa Democrats have not yet set a date for their caucus but have suggested holding it on the same date as Republicans, allowing voters to use mail-in ballots and delaying the release of results to comply with the new schedule, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: DNC Approves New Primary Calendar That Bumps Iowa, New Hampshire)

“No matter what, Iowa Democrats are committed to moving forward with the most inclusive caucus process in Iowa’s history,” Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said in a statement, according to NBC News. “We’re committed to doing what’s good for Democrats, what’s good for Iowa, and what’s good for democracy.”

The South Carolina GOP has set its 2024 primary date for Feb. 24, according to AP News.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the state in May to continue holding its presidential caucus after the legislature passed a law switching to a primary election following major issues during the 2020 Democratic caucus.

