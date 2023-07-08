REPORT: 2 Babies Found Dead In Daycare Bathroom

Two newborn baby girls were reportedly found dead Thursday in a bathroom of a childcare facility at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago, per CWB Chicago.

An ongoing investigation of the gruesome event found that janitors reportedly discovered the two babies in a trash bag Thursday night while cleaning blood off the floor at the facility in the 400 block of East Ontario Street, according to the outlet. Police officers took the two babies to Lurie Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead. (RELATED: Lena Dunham & J.J. Abrams Make Animated Film Glorifying Planned Parenthood)

Breaking: Two newborn babies have been found dead inside a Streeterville childcare center, Chicago police say.https://t.co/oN8LBfdehm — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) July 7, 2023

A 29-year-old employee, a teacher, had “abruptly left class” and went to a bathroom, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Tribune. She was reportedly found covered in blood by co-workers, who called for an ambulance and she was transferred to Northwestern Hospital for treatment, the police report said.

A spokesperson from Northwestern Memorial said there was a medical emergency involving an employee and that there were no children “involved or impacted by the situation,” according to ABC7 Chicago.

The company managing the daycare sent an email to parents explaining an emergency resulted in the unexpected delivery of twin babies.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic situation that occurred at the Bernice E. Lavin Childhood Education Center when a staff member experienced a medical emergency that resulted in the unanticipated delivery of newborn twin babies,” the Bernice E. Lavin Childhood Education Center said in a released statement, according to ABC. “All children and families enrolled at the center are safe and none were involved in the incident.”

“We will be providing emotional and mental health support to all members of our center team and families. We ask for support and respect for everyone involved at this time as we grieve together and work to support each other and any ensuing investigation.”

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon, nor have charges been filed, according to the Chicgo Tribune. Autopsies on the newborns were performed Friday, but the results were reportedly not conclusive and required further studies, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, the outlet reported.